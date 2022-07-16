Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Makes New $511,000 Investment in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of UGI by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 47,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,674 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UGI by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of UGI by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 294,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,523,000 after purchasing an additional 17,795 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of UGI by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 361,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,086,000 after purchasing an additional 152,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of UGI by 155.3% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 24,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 14,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get UGI alerts:

Insider Activity at UGI

In related news, Director John L. Walsh sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $4,447,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 429,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,203,532.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UGI Price Performance

Shares of UGI opened at $40.34 on Friday. UGI Co. has a 1-year low of $33.04 and a 1-year high of $48.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.52.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.03. UGI had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

UGI Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. UGI’s payout ratio is 20.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of UGI from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

UGI Profile

(Get Rating)

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.