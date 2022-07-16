Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Makes New $512,000 Investment in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.06% of Cross Country Healthcare at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 29,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 492.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 65,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

NASDAQ CCRN opened at $26.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.60. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.23 and a 12-month high of $30.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $998.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.93.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 59.34% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $788.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

