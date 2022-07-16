Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 8,121 Shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) by 2,996.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,121 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,187,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,938,000 after acquiring an additional 124,718 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 774,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,304,000 after acquiring an additional 18,491 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 494,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,889,000 after acquiring an additional 166,570 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 488,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,388,000 after acquiring an additional 79,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 385,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,519,000 after acquiring an additional 10,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

SNBR stock opened at $32.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.90. Sleep Number Co. has a 1-year low of $29.68 and a 1-year high of $114.26. The stock has a market cap of $730.70 million, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.82.

Sleep Number ( NASDAQ:SNBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.24). Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $527.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sleep Number Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SNBR shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Sleep Number from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Sleep Number from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sleep Number in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Sleep Number from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

