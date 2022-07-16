Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases New Holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,749 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Winnebago Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

WGO opened at $53.43 on Friday. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $80.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.02.

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.17. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 38.46% and a net margin of 8.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.20%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Winnebago Industries from $79.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Northcoast Research raised Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded Winnebago Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Winnebago Industries from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.75.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

