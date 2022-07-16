Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases New Shares in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.11% of MasterCraft Boat at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coliseum Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MasterCraft Boat during the fourth quarter worth about $35,438,000. Forager Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MasterCraft Boat during the fourth quarter worth about $19,031,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 534,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,130,000 after buying an additional 3,463 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 284,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,058,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 177,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,017,000 after buying an additional 4,539 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MCFT shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

MasterCraft Boat Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MCFT opened at $22.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.45 and a 200 day moving average of $24.71. The stock has a market cap of $405.36 million, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.84. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $29.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $186.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.32 million. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 56.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

