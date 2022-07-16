Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Holdings in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Conn’s worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Conn’s by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 59,404 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 6,095 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Conn’s by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 510,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,870,000 after buying an additional 104,261 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Conn’s by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 61,948 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Conn’s by 375.6% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 59,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in Conn’s by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 1,153,082 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,120,000 after buying an additional 399,850 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Conn's alerts:

Conn’s Price Performance

CONN opened at $9.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.79. Conn’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $222.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Conn’s ( NASDAQ:CONN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. Conn’s had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $339.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Conn’s’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Conn’s, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

CONN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Conn’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Stephens decreased their price target on Conn’s to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Conn’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Conn’s in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Conn’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Conn’s Profile

(Get Rating)

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.