Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 103.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RE. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 340.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Everest Re Group from $343.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Everest Re Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RE opened at $263.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $277.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.31. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $234.87 and a one year high of $308.20.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $10.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.32 by $1.99. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.49 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 34.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everest Re Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Everest Re Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.66%.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.