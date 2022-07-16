Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Position in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) by 73.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,792 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.16% of Citi Trends worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTRN. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in Citi Trends in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,638,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Citi Trends by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 587,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,686,000 after purchasing an additional 161,998 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Citi Trends by 1,133,757.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 158,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,708,000 after purchasing an additional 158,726 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Citi Trends in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,414,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Citi Trends in the 1st quarter worth approximately $575,000.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CTRN shares. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citi Trends in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Citi Trends to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Citi Trends to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.25.

Citi Trends stock opened at $22.10 on Friday. Citi Trends, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $97.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.50. The company has a market capitalization of $185.53 million, a PE ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 2.05.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. Citi Trends had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 27.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

