Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 11,330 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its stake in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 61.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,330 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRE. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Duke Realty by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 63,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after buying an additional 7,797 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 18,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on DRE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Duke Realty from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Edward Jones lowered Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Duke Realty from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.40.

Duke Realty Price Performance

NYSE DRE opened at $57.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.41 and its 200 day moving average is $56.01. Duke Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.12 and a fifty-two week high of $66.22.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $275.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.97 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 93.39%. Duke Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.64%.

About Duke Realty

(Get Rating)

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.