Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 1,617 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 61.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,001 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 141.2% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 63.9% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in HubSpot by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of HUBS opened at $273.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.79 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $419.97. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $257.21 and a twelve month high of $866.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.05 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.30, for a total transaction of $2,276,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 695,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,721,575.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.30, for a total value of $2,276,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 695,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,721,575.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $393,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,842,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,874 shares of company stock valued at $5,221,780 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $617.00 to $444.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $625.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.92.

HubSpot Profile

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.