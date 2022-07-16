Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 175 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 48.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Trading Up 1.8 %

AutoZone stock opened at $2,215.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,054.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,020.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.83. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,503.30 and a 1-year high of $2,267.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.87 by $3.16. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 92.10%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $26.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Brian Hannasch bought 133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,901.95 per share, with a total value of $252,959.35. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,798.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Brian Hannasch purchased 133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,901.95 per share, with a total value of $252,959.35. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 512 shares in the company, valued at $973,798.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,220.00, for a total transaction of $3,330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AZO shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,195.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,215.00 to $2,174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1,969.00 to $2,296.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,169.41.

About AutoZone

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.