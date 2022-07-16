Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 214 Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its stake in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Papa John’s International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Papa John’s International in the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Papa John’s International by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 17,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Papa John’s International by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 73,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,891,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PZZA stock opened at $84.70 on Friday. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.46 and a twelve month high of $140.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.92.

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 75.29% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $542.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -254.55%.

PZZA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Papa John’s International from $144.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Friday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Papa John’s International from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Papa John’s International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.57.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

