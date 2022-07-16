Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 236 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its stake in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Post by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in Post by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Post by 11.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Post by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Post by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Post alerts:

Insider Activity at Post

In related news, Director Thomas C. Erb bought 12,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $81.26 per share, with a total value of $1,007,624.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,814.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Post news, Director Gregory L. Curl sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total transaction of $328,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,306,123.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas C. Erb purchased 12,400 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $81.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,793,814.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,250 shares of company stock valued at $743,390 over the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Post Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Post stock opened at $83.85 on Friday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.83 and a 12-month high of $85.60. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.12.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Post had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Post in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Post from $84.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Post in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Post from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.75.

About Post

(Get Rating)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.