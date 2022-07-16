Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 507 Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 32,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 1st quarter valued at about $332,000. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Price Performance

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $35.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.87. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $51.86.

Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.05). Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $547.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EPC. StockNews.com began coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Edgewell Personal Care has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.33.

Edgewell Personal Care Profile

(Get Rating)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

