Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 748 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,754 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 748 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 16,897 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 777 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,997 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

MANH opened at $112.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.91. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.02 and a 1-year high of $188.52. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.70 and a beta of 1.83.

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 51.60%. The firm had revenue of $178.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MANH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.00.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

