Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 9,952 Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its stake in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) by 63.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,952 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARCB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ArcBest stock opened at $73.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. ArcBest Co. has a 52 week low of $52.86 and a 52 week high of $125.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.55.

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $1.00. ArcBest had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This is a positive change from ArcBest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.90%.

ARCB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ArcBest in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on ArcBest in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ArcBest to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ArcBest presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.25.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

