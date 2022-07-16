Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Takes $512,000 Position in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 72,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SIGA Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its position in SIGA Technologies by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 102,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in SIGA Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,517,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in SIGA Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SIGA Technologies by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in SIGA Technologies by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 51,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded SIGA Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of SIGA stock opened at $14.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.30. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $15.00.

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.54 million during the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a net margin of 50.13% and a return on equity of 49.45%. On average, research analysts predict that SIGA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th.

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. SIGA Technologies, Inc has a strategic partnership with Cipla Therapeutics to deliver sustained innovation and access to antibacterial drugs primarily against biothreats.

