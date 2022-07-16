Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its stake in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,557 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Financial Institutions worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FISI. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Financial Institutions in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Financial Institutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Financial Institutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Financial Institutions Price Performance

Shares of Financial Institutions stock opened at $25.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.74 and a 200 day moving average of $29.69. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.44 and a 12 month high of $34.43. The firm has a market cap of $387.98 million, a PE ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.17. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 33.70%. The company had revenue of $50.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Financial Institutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Financial Institutions’s payout ratio is presently 26.13%.

About Financial Institutions

(Get Rating)

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Institutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Institutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.