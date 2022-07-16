Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 47.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 801,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,553,000 after purchasing an additional 156,987 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 385,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,139,000 after purchasing an additional 35,649 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 222,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,188,000 after purchasing an additional 24,741 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 194,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,304,000 after purchasing an additional 11,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 124,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of FTEC stock opened at $100.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.24. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12-month low of $92.78 and a 12-month high of $138.08.

