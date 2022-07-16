First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.11% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTLS. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 161.3% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $227,000.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF stock opened at $48.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.12. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $47.50 and a twelve month high of $52.51.

