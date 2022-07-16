First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Stock Position Lifted by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.17% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FMHI. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 672,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,756,000 after purchasing an additional 222,615 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,481,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,721,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 82,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after buying an additional 20,001 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 73,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after buying an additional 15,812 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Municipal High Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF stock opened at $48.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.09. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.70 and a fifty-two week high of $57.76.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.132 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.