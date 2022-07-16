FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp decreased its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 93.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 463,886 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in FMC were worth $4,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in FMC by 1.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 11.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 225,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,728,000 after buying an additional 23,730 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 13.3% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in FMC by 173.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 90,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,858,000 after purchasing an additional 57,201 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in FMC by 40.6% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total value of $119,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,061.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FMC stock opened at $100.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.38. FMC Co. has a one year low of $87.27 and a one year high of $140.99.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. FMC had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 30.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.69%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of FMC from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Redburn Partners cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

