FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:FAPR) Shares Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:FAPR – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 1.15% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 239.9% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 626,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,254,000 after buying an additional 441,895 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 22,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter worth $551,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 681,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,238,000 after buying an additional 11,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter worth $417,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:FAPR opened at $28.77 on Friday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April has a 52-week low of $27.58 and a 52-week high of $32.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.72.

