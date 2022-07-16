Grandview Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Grandview Asset Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.9% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,353,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% during the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,433.3% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $112.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.51. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $106.06 and a twelve month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $148.00 price target (up from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.