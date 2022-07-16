Grandview Asset Management LLC Has $3.04 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Grandview Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,093 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.3% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 263 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 322 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 361 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total value of $257,416.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,527,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,266,914,548.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,839 shares of company stock worth $12,873,739. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $138.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.21.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,235.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $154.79 and a 200-day moving average of $140.84. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,037.69 and a 1 year high of $3,030.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.05). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.