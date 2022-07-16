GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XOUT) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XOUT – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,521 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 3.46% of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF worth $4,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 471.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $586,000. Advisor Resource Council grew its stake in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 17,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 27.8% in the first quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 95,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after buying an additional 20,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 118,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter.

GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSEARCA:XOUT opened at $34.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.21. GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $31.47 and a 52 week high of $46.06.

