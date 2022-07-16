Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Stake Decreased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,273 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.07% of Gray Television worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the first quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Gray Television by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 155,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 73,016 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Gray Television by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,421,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,657,000 after acquiring an additional 64,449 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gray Television during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,854,000. Finally, Delphi Management Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Gray Television by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 51,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 11,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gray Television news, CAO Jackson S. Iv Cowart sold 12,573 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $253,345.95. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,487 shares in the company, valued at $70,263.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Gray Television news, CAO Jackson S. Iv Cowart sold 12,573 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $253,345.95. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,263.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James C. Ryan sold 4,000 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 464,248 shares in the company, valued at $9,284,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,373 shares of company stock worth $569,461. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gray Television Price Performance

NYSE GTN opened at $16.88 on Friday. Gray Television, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.13 and a 12 month high of $25.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.45.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $827.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.23 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gray Television, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

Gray Television Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

