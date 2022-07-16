Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.09% of Hamilton Lane worth $3,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,086,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,593,000 after purchasing an additional 166,566 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 930,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,464,000 after buying an additional 27,808 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 751,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,827,000 after buying an additional 25,529 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 633,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,963,000 after buying an additional 65,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 618,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,093,000 after acquiring an additional 27,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $66.10 on Friday. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a one year low of $61.38 and a one year high of $116.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.11.

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.14. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 56.46% and a net margin of 47.38%. The business had revenue of $100.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.52 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is 40.20%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hamilton Lane from $101.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

