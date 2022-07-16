Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Grows Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 700 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Up 2.6 %

AMZN stock opened at $113.55 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.26 and a fifty-two week high of $188.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Cowen reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $187.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $906,733.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,672,531.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.