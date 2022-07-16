Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Grows Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 700 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Amazon.com Stock Up 2.6 %
AMZN stock opened at $113.55 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.26 and a fifty-two week high of $188.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.25.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Cowen reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $187.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.06.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $906,733.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,672,531.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amazon.com (AMZN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.