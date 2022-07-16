HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Thursday. They presently have a $12.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

Theravance Biopharma Trading Up 4.5 %

NASDAQ TBPH opened at $8.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.51. The company has a market cap of $665.64 million, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 0.72. Theravance Biopharma has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $14.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma ( NASDAQ:TBPH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $13.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.51 million. Research analysts forecast that Theravance Biopharma will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

