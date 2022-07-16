HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR)

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $125.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 330.74% from the stock’s current price.

VIR has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vir Biotechnology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.33.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:VIR opened at $29.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 3.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of -0.45. Vir Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $18.21 and a 52-week high of $58.00.

Insider Transactions at Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.64. Vir Biotechnology had a return on equity of 96.39% and a net margin of 52.29%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.32) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 59900.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,092 shares of the company's stock, valued at $242,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,915 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total value of $374,423.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,518,004 shares of the company's stock, valued at $31,726,283.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,964 shares of company stock valued at $1,972,203 over the last three months. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 5.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,758,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,546,000 after buying an additional 428,266 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 1.2% during the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,602,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,098,000 after buying an additional 65,262 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,396,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,790,000 after buying an additional 88,135 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 65.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,193,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,864,000 after buying an additional 1,665,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,947,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,521,000 after purchasing an additional 31,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

