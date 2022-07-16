Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LMR Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 513,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,236,000 after purchasing an additional 227,237 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,179,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,556,000 after purchasing an additional 493,579 shares during the last quarter. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,561,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 3,792.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 266,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,752,000 after purchasing an additional 259,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT opened at $97.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.57 and a beta of 1.42. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $92.88 and a one year high of $149.92.

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $718.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.46 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EEFT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $164.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.60.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

