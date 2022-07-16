Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 17,444 Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,444 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 117.8% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 22,076 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 11,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SB shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Safe Bulkers in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Safe Bulkers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:SB opened at $3.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $409.93 million, a P/E ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.81. Safe Bulkers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.98 and a 1 year high of $5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.11.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The shipping company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 55.01%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Safe Bulkers, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. Safe Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.33%.

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 18, 2022, the company had a fleet of 40 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.4 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,925,500 deadweight tons.

