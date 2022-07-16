Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Boxed, Inc. (NYSE:BOXD)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Boxed, Inc. (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 12,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Light Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boxed in the 4th quarter valued at $2,513,000. Deer Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Boxed during the 4th quarter worth $2,488,000. Greycroft LP purchased a new position in Boxed during the 4th quarter worth $27,169,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Boxed during the 4th quarter worth $291,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Boxed during the 4th quarter worth $327,000. 54.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOXD stock opened at $1.80 on Friday. Boxed, Inc. has a one year low of $1.27 and a one year high of $17.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.73 and a 200-day moving average of $8.48.

Boxed ( NYSE:BOXD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $46.63 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director David Liu acquired 20,000 shares of Boxed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.66 per share, for a total transaction of $33,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Andrew C. Pearson acquired 30,000 shares of Boxed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.31 per share, for a total transaction of $69,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 445,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,310.59. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Liu acquired 20,000 shares of Boxed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.66 per share, with a total value of $33,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 135,000 shares of company stock worth $252,500.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Boxed in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Boxed from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Boxed, Inc operates as an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler in the continental United States. The company through its e-commerce retail service provides branded and private labelled bulk pantry consumables, such as paper products, snacks, beverages, cleaning supplies, etc. to B2C and B2B customers, vendors, and enterprise retailers, as well as household customers.

