Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNDR. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schneider National by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 20,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,069,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,715,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Schneider National by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Schneider National from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schneider National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.17.

NYSE SNDR opened at $22.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.46. Schneider National, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.48 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.85%.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

