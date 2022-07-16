Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 417.2% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 92.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on LAD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $380.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $542.00 to $578.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $409.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lithia Motors Stock Up 2.8 %

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.09, for a total value of $1,560,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,779 shares in the company, valued at $14,287,168.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 998 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.01, for a total transaction of $309,389.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,741,997.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.09, for a total transaction of $1,560,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,287,168.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,998 shares of company stock worth $3,394,840 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors stock opened at $280.97 on Friday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.56 and a fifty-two week high of $387.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $286.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.19. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.48.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $11.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $2.33. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 46.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Lithia Motors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 4.00%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

