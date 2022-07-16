Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Big 5 Sporting Goods worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth $373,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth $621,000. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth $722,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.78% of the company’s stock.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Stock Up 1.7 %

Big 5 Sporting Goods stock opened at $12.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 2.68. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.39 and a fifty-two week high of $47.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.55.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

Big 5 Sporting Goods ( NASDAQ:BGFV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $241.98 million for the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 7.95%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Big 5 Sporting Goods

In other Big 5 Sporting Goods news, VP Shane O. Starr sold 3,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $43,012.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,114. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Profile

(Get Rating)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. It also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

