Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $186,000 Stock Holdings in BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI – Get Rating) by 65.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,325 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of BeyondSpring worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in BeyondSpring in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in BeyondSpring in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BeyondSpring in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in BeyondSpring by 2,749.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 109,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 106,033 shares during the period. 18.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BeyondSpring Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of BYSI stock opened at $1.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.28. The firm has a market cap of $62.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.10. BeyondSpring Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $33.00.
BeyondSpring Company Profile
BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin, a selective immune-modulating microtubule-binding agent that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; and for treatment of later-stage non-small cell lung cancer.
