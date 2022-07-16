Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NWG. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NatWest Group by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 20,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in NatWest Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 26,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in NatWest Group by 10,145.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 18,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 18,262 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in NatWest Group by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 32,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in NatWest Group by 632.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 12,982 shares in the last quarter. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NWG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded NatWest Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 320 ($3.81) to GBX 330 ($3.92) in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Investec raised NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 315 ($3.75) to GBX 330 ($3.92) in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.50.

NYSE NWG opened at $5.26 on Friday. NatWest Group plc has a 1-year low of $4.99 and a 1-year high of $6.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.47 and a 200-day moving average of $5.87. The firm has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.21.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 25.16%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NatWest Group plc will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

