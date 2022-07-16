Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aegon were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aegon by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 27,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Aegon by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Aegon by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 91,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Aegon by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 18,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in Aegon by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 31,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Aegon alerts:

Aegon Stock Up 2.3 %

Aegon stock opened at $4.02 on Friday. Aegon has a 12-month low of $3.89 and a 12-month high of $6.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aegon ( NYSE:AEG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.26). Aegon had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aegon will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AEG shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of Aegon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.70 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Aegon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a €4.70 ($4.70) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Aegon from €5.30 ($5.30) to €5.40 ($5.40) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Aegon from €5.60 ($5.60) to €5.80 ($5.80) in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.09.

Aegon Profile

(Get Rating)

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The company offers life, accident, and health insurance; savings, pension, annuities, and mutual funds; property and casualty insurance; retirement plans and individual retirement accounts; voluntary employee benefits; and stable value solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.