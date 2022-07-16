Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 156,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,224,000 after buying an additional 78,835 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,275,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,183,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the first quarter valued at about $4,234,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EQR. Evercore ISI set a $86.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Equity Residential to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.25.

Insider Activity at Equity Residential

Equity Residential Stock Performance

In related news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $467,216.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE EQR opened at $71.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.20 and its 200-day moving average is $83.03. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $67.48 and a 12-month high of $94.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.81.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.61). Equity Residential had a net margin of 53.42% and a return on equity of 12.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.83%.

Equity Residential Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

