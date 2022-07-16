Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases 8,782 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,782 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Merchants Corp lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 72,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,847,000 after purchasing an additional 13,147 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 107,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 19,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 64,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,414,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 24,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.29.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 1.5 %

JNJ stock opened at $178.23 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.33. The company has a market cap of $468.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.63.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 60.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at $14,729,724.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at $14,729,724.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,161 shares of company stock worth $13,895,302 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

