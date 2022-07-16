Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 25,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,298,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 241,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,946,000 after acquiring an additional 55,466 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Lancaster Colony during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. 57.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Lancaster Colony

In other news, CFO K. Pigott Thomas acquired 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $121.70 per share, for a total transaction of $97,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,928.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lancaster Colony Stock Up 1.1 %

Several brokerages have weighed in on LANC. TheStreet lowered shares of Lancaster Colony from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:LANC opened at $129.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 38.91 and a beta of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.19. Lancaster Colony Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.85 and a fifty-two week high of $201.31.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $403.49 million for the quarter. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 12.98%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Lancaster Colony Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.81%.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Cardini's, and Girard's; flatbread wraps and pizza crusts under the Flatout brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

