Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 10,968 ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in ING Groep during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in ING Groep in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in ING Groep by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in ING Groep by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. 9.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ING Groep Stock Up 0.8 %

ING opened at $8.74 on Friday. ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of $8.57 and a fifty-two week high of $15.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.13 and a 200-day moving average of $11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $34.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.72.

ING Groep Dividend Announcement

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.10. ING Groep had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.2452 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 11.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. ING Groep’s payout ratio is 57.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ING shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ING Groep from €12.70 ($12.70) to €12.80 ($12.80) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on ING Groep from €10.90 ($10.90) to €11.50 ($11.50) in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ING Groep from €13.50 ($13.50) to €14.00 ($14.00) in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €14.50 ($14.50) to €13.00 ($13.00) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €13.00 ($13.00) to €12.00 ($12.00) in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.90.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

