Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,054 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 36,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 9.3% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 9,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 93.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 57,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DOC stock opened at $16.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.75, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.53 and its 200 day moving average is $17.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $16.07 and a 52-week high of $19.30.

Physicians Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Physicians Realty Trust ( NYSE:DOC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $130.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.51 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 255.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Pamela Shelley-Kessler purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $50,430.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on DOC. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $17.50 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

