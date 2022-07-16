Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 131 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 255,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,019,000 after acquiring an additional 19,777 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,574,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 92,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,663,000 after purchasing an additional 9,230 shares in the last quarter. 95.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ManpowerGroup

In other ManpowerGroup news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.69, for a total transaction of $52,014.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,639.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ManpowerGroup Price Performance

MAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut ManpowerGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on ManpowerGroup from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

Shares of MAN opened at $76.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.76. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.76 and a twelve month high of $123.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.21 and a 200-day moving average of $93.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. This is an increase from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 3%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.32%.

ManpowerGroup Profile

(Get Rating)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.