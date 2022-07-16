Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,859 Shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,859 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tata Motors were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tata Motors by 112.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,083,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,764,000 after buying an additional 574,384 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Tata Motors by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 780,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,021,000 after buying an additional 207,432 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tata Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,649,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Tata Motors by 154.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 473,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,185,000 after buying an additional 287,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Tata Motors by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 451,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,479,000 after buying an additional 55,500 shares during the last quarter.

Get Tata Motors alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Tata Motors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Tata Motors Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TTM opened at $27.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.69 and its 200-day moving average is $29.02. Tata Motors Limited has a 1 year low of $18.48 and a 1 year high of $35.38.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.40 billion. Tata Motors had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 50.77%. Equities research analysts predict that Tata Motors Limited will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tata Motors

(Get Rating)

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various automotive vehicles. The company offers passenger cars; utility vehicles; intermediate and light commercial vehicles; small, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles; defense vehicles; pickups, wingers, buses, and trucks; and electric vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tata Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tata Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.