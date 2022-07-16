Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Takes $161,000 Position in Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $256,139,000. Ares Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,194,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,487,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,885,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,441,000.

NASDAQ:RWAY opened at $12.27 on Friday. Runway Growth Finance Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $14.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Runway Growth Finance ( NASDAQ:RWAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.20 million. Runway Growth Finance had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 52.70%. Analysts predict that Runway Growth Finance Corp. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.78%.

Several research firms have commented on RWAY. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.50 target price on the stock. Hovde Group cut their target price on Runway Growth Finance to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

In other Runway Growth Finance news, CEO R David Spreng bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $58,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 49,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,847. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage, growth stage venture companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, electronic equipment & instruments. systems software, healthcare equipment hardware, storage & peripherals and specialized consumer service, internet retail, healthcare technology, human resource employment services, education, biotechnology, application software healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products industries.

