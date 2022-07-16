Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Takes $212,000 Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,687 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $1,431,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 598,130 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,954,000 after buying an additional 20,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,525,296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $335,679,000 after buying an additional 257,199 shares during the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of DLB opened at $73.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.96. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $69.18 and a one year high of $104.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.99.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $334.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 48.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP John D. Couling sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $36,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,821,288.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 45,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total transaction of $3,452,862.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 37,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,848,837.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John D. Couling sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $36,305.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,821,288.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barrington Research dropped their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

See Also

