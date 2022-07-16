Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Takes $215,000 Position in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,217 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Douglas Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 271.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Douglas Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $304,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 196.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,158 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,723 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PLOW opened at $29.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.51. The stock has a market cap of $670.91 million, a P/E ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 0.89. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $45.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Douglas Dynamics ( NYSE:PLOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 4.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.45%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Douglas Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

